QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Muggy, PM storms, high 89

Tonight: Rain & storms, low 71

Tuesday: Showers earlier, high 84

Wednesday: Clearing, nice, high 81

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, high 77

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We’ve got a hot and muggy start to the workweek, with daytime highs topping out near 90, but feeling hotter with high humidity. We will see a few spotty showers earlier on in the day, but the heavier rain and thunderstorms do hold off until mid-afternoon and into the evening hours. A few strong storms are possible, and currently, the Storm Prediction Center has our forecast area under a “marginal” risk for severe weather, which is a 1 on a scale of 1-5. Our greatest threats will be strong winds, and also the potential for localized flooding in areas that see training storms.

We will continue to see showers on Tuesday, mainly during the first half of the day, then gradually tapering from northwest to southeast. Highs on Tuesday will drop to the middle 80s, and humidity will gradually decrease during the evening.

Wednesday will be a nicer, and cooler day, with highs dropping back to the low 80s. Humidity will also drop significantly, making for a much nicer feeling day. We’ll see mainly sunny skies for the middle of the workweek.

Sunshine remains in place as high pressure dominates our forecast Thursday and Friday, but high temperatures drop well below normal, topping out in the upper 70s.

We’ve got a nice looking weekend ahead, with sunshine, and highs warming back up near normal.

-McKenna