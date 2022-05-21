QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, breezy, very warm, low 70

Today: Partly cloudy, few isolated pop-ups late, high 89

Tonight: Rain & t-storms, some strong to severe, low 68

Sunday: Showers & am storms, partly sunny later, daytime high 69

Monday: Mixed clouds, high 69

Tuesday: Chance pm rain, high 78

Wednesday: Showers, afternoon t-storms, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

It’s a hot & humid start to the weekend ahead of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe.

Early this morning we’re waking up to the low to mid 70s, which is much closer to normal highs this time of time of year. Thanks to some morning sunshine and a southerly breeze, highs will jump to the upper 80s, to near 90 degrees, which is just shy of the record which is 92 set back in 1941.

As temperatures climb, we will also build in more moisture which will lead to more clouds and eventually showers. Showers and thunderstorms will move in from northwest to southeast around 2-4 p.m. The chance for storms will continue overnight and into first thing Sunday morning. The primary threat with strong storms will be damaging wind gusts and small hail. But, we will also be watching for rotation which could lead to a tornado.

A slow moving cold front will pass through the area on Sunday, which will keep showers and storms in the forecast. Temperatures will stay near steady in the upper 60s through the day.

Behind the front, it will be a cooler and dry start to the workweek. Temperatures Monday morning will start in the lower 50s before hitting a high in the upper 60s.

On Tuesday, clouds will thicken up as highs climb to the mid to upper 70s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year. We will also introduce the next chance for showers later in the day. An active weather pattern will take form Tuesday night through the end of the week, which mean more chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz