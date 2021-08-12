Hot, humid, more scattered storms, relief coming this weekend

STORM TEAM 4 WEATHER ALERT DAY

HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL 8 P.M.

A southwesterly flow of very warm and humid air will persist, with bands of gusty storms accompanying disturbances in the upper-level flow..

A cluster of strong storms with heavy rain and frequent lightning marched across the northern half of Ohio Wednesday, causing small pockets of wind damage. Another line of showers and storms over northern Indiana will move east across the same area this morning.

Skies will otherwise be partly sunny, with plenty of humidity, allowing the temperature to edge into the low 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for the combination to make it feel close to 100 degrees this afternoon.

A broad upper low across the northern Great Lakes will maintain a hot, muggy flow of air until a cold front slides south across Ohio Friday, triggering a broken line of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. The front should move south of the Ohio River late Friday night, ushering in cooler and less humid weather by the weekend.

High pressure will settle in over the weekend, offering lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures, before drifting off the Mid-Atlantic coast early next week, setting up a return flow of warmer and more humid air.

Forecast