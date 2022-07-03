High pressure will slide east across the Great Lakes, providing a dry northeast breeze and lots of sunshine. Skies will be mainly clear overnight, with morning readings in the mid-60s.

The weather will begin to heat up for the Fourth of July, as winds turn more southerly. Skies will be mostly sunny, with a few puffy clouds and a light breeze. A cluster of showers and storms will accompany a disturbance late Monday night into Tuesday, along an old frontal boundary straddling northern Ohio. A few rounds of showers and gusty storms are possible during the day

The weather will remain unsettled until the end of the week, with weak disturbances riding over a heat dome in the Midwest triggering scattered showers and storms near the frontal boundary separating hot, humid air to the south and cooler, drier conditions over the Great Lakes.

High temperatures will cool a bit from the low 90s early in the week to the upper 80s due to more cloudiness and the presence of a front across central Ohio. Eventually, cooler and less humid air will sweep the heat away by next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 90

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 67

Fourth of July: Partly cloudy, hot, humid. High 91

Tuesday: Scattered storms, some sun, hot and humid. High 91 (72)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, sticky, stray shower. High 87 (70)

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, few storms. High 88 (70)

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High 87 (71)

Saturday: Early showers, clearing, cooler. High 84 (66)