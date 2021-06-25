Hot, humid, & at times stormy pattern setting up for Columbus area into July

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few pop-ups early, mainly northwest, low 71

Saturday: Partly sunny, muggy, breezy, few pm pop-ups, high 88

Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated pm pop-ups, high 91

Monday: Partly cloudy, scattered pm storms, high 92

Tuesday: Mixed clouds, chance of storms later, high 91

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a mild day today, with scattered showers and storms. We have really missed out on the bulk of the storms which remain to our northwest through the day. We have had some light shower activity, and mostly it will just impact how muggy it is through the evening and overnight. Temps will be impacted by rains through the evening, but temps should only fall to the lower 70s overnight with mostly cloudy skies.

The overall pattern for the next week, into the holiday weekend next weekend is one where we will be stuck between two blocking regions. The high to the east will actually expand westward more so, into the weekend, which means it will keep the bulk of the rain to the west/northwest of our area.

It will also give us a good amount of heat and humidity with a strong southerly flow into our area. This will keep rain chances low both afternoons during the heating of the day, highs will top in the upper 80s on Saturday, and push into the lower 90s on Sunday.

Monday will see temps starting in the lower 70s again, and heat and humidity will bubble of storms into the afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. Tuesday rain chances start to increase as the high weakens its grip on our area to the east, and will allow showers and storms to approach closer by midday Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s.

A slow moving frontal boundary will get some additional push from the northwest, but will still crawl through our area from Wednesday until Friday. This will mean increased rain and storm chances on Wednesday, and into Thursday, with showers still possible on Friday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s on Wednesday, with highs in the lower 80s with better rain chances on Thursday, and behind the front on Friday temps will top in the lower 80s.

-Dave