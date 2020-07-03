Hot holiday weekend continues, warmest temps of season

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few clouds, low 70

Saturday: Few clouds, isolated pm pop-up south, high 94

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 94

Monday: Mainly sunny, hot and muggy, high 95

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, isolated pop-up, high 93

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It will be a very warm evening tonight with temps falling back to the upper 70s by midnight. I expect to see some clouds overnight tonight with lows near 70. Saturday will be another hot day with plenty of sunshine and some clouds mixed in.

We will have a weak boundary pushing south through the day, and in the southern part of the state where we have a bit more moisture we could see a stray pop-up during the heating of the day. Highs on Saturday will top in the middle 90s.

We will see more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the middle 90s. Winds will shift around to the south/southeast on Monday and this will push temps up to the hottest since 2016 in June (11th) when we hit 95. Also, the heat index could push into the upper 90s to near 100 on Monday.

We will see hot conditions on Tuesday as well, but I do expect so see a slight downturn in temps back to the lower 90s, but the humidity will continue to increase, pushing the feels like readings into the middle to upper 90s.

We will continue to have isolated showers and storms in the afternoon Tuesday-Thursday, with a slightly better chance of storms by the end of the week with highs eventually dropping to the lower 90s by the end of the week.

-Dave