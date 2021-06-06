Hot end to the weekend ahead of pop-ups

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, afternoon clouds, high 90

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 67

Monday: More clouds, scat’d pm storms, high 83

Tuesday: Mixed clouds, p.m. rain & storms, high 85

Tuesday: Showers & afternoon thunderstorms, high 84

Wednesday: Partly Sunny, PM pop-ups, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s a clear, warm start to the day with early morning lows in the mid 60s, which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

We’ll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds through the day as highs climb up near 90 degrees. This is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year, and about 5 degrees shy of the record set in 1925.

These clouds are thanks to a system moving in from the south. While there will be a lot of dry air to overcome, we could see a few showers bubble up later this afternoon and into the evening as lows fall down to the upper 60s.

Keep the rain gear handy for the workweek! While each day won’t be a washout, we’ll be watching for a daily chance for heat and higher humidity to combine for pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Even with these showers, temperatures will be on the warm side and climb to highs in the mid 80s after starting off in the upper 60s.

Have a great day!

-Liz