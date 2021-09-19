Hot end to the weekend ahead of a big cooldown

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly Clear, low 62

Today: Mostly sunny & warm, high 85

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 67

Monday: Scat’d pm showers, high 82

Tuesday: Rain & rumbles, seasonal, high 77

Wednesday: Morning showers, cooler, high 72

Thursday: Clearing & cool, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s the last official weekend of summer, and we have been feeling like it with hot temperatures!

The heat will continue today with early morning lows starting off in the mid 60s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Thanks to plenty of sunshine this afternoon, temperatures will jump to the upper 80s, which keeps the trend of about 10 degrees above normal.

Overnight, clouds will start building in. These will help to keep in some of the heat from the day and resulting in a steamy start to the workweek as lows only fall to the upper 60s.

Big changes are on the way for the start of the workweek. A southerly breeze will help us tap into more warm Gulf moisture. This will lead to clouds and a few morning showers. The chance for rain and even a few thunderstorms will increase by the afternoon as highs top off in the lower 80s.

These showers are ahead of a cold front moving toward the area. As this front approaches from the West on Tuesday, rain and thunderstorms will be more widespread. Thanks to the rain, temperatures will be more seasonal and just top off in the mid 70s.

Showers and a cooling trend will continue Wednesday. Highs will be below normal for a change and just reach the upper 60s.

High pressure moves back in by the end of the week. This will help to clear out the clouds, but even with sunshine temperatures will feel a lot more like fall.

Have a great day!

-Liz