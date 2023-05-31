QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear, mild, low 53

Thursday: Sunny, very warm, high 89

Friday: Sunny, hot 91

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 90

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been another beautiful and dry day today, the 11th straight dry day in Columbus. We will continue to see clearing skies as the sun goes down. Temps will fall into the middle to lower 70s at midnight with lows dropping to the lower 60s to upper 50s to start the day on Thursday.

Thursday high pressure will build across our area, and this will give us more sunshine, hot conditions with highs in the upper 80s. Friday high pressure will expand, and this should give us the hottest day of the year in the lower 90s. One interesting thing for Friday is the possibility, mainly in the eastern half of the state for a hazy look in the sky from smoke moving in from the east. It appears this will not have a big impact on air quality near the ground however.

The other concern for Friday into the weekend, is the dry air, and dry grounds for a fire risk. Something that will need to be monitored into the weekend. A weak backdoor cold front will drop south Saturday night, and will provide us with some much need relief. Temps will fall Sunday into the lower to middle 80s with sunshine.

Monday will be a more seasonal-ish day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. A secondary backdoor front will drop south on Monday night, and this will bring up clouds, but not much if anything in the rainfall department. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 and into the upper 70s on Wednesday.

-Dave