Hot & dry through the holiday weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 67

Friday: Few pm clouds, high 93

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 94

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 94

Monday: Few clouds, high 94

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been another hot day today, with highs in the 90s again for the 4th straight day. This is the longest streak of the year so far. We will see our scattered clouds thinning out overnight tonight with winds relaxing and becoming light to calm overnight.

Temps will fall back into the middle 70s by midnight and upper to middle 60s by daybreak. I expect another bright morning with sunny skies to start with a few more clouds in the afternoon with highs as warm as they have been all year at 93.

This weekend will be the hottest it has been all year long as we will climb to the middle 90s on both Independence Day Saturday and on Sunday. Monday the heat will continue with highs in the middle 90s again with more humidity.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will see this hot and dry pattern breaking down a bit, with isolated to scattered showers and storms starting to return to our area. After a below normal month of rainfall in June, and about 10+ straight days of 90+ degree heat, the rain will be welcome.

Unfortunately, it does not look like a good consistent rain that we will need area wide.

-Dave