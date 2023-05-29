QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 62

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 86

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 87

Thursday: Sunny skies, high 88

Friday: Sunny skies, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

Memorial Day has been the warmest day of the year (so far) with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday we will still have fairly tranquil weather with a low parked off the east coast. There is a high parked to the north of it as well, and this is stalling the low.

This low will spit some clouds at us again on Tuesday, with an isolated shower possible during the afternoon, mainly in the far south/southeast party of the state. Highs again will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The low should shift away leaving high pressure building locally in its wake. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Wednesday with sunny skies. We will remain mainly sunny on Thursday with an isolated pop-up possible in the southwest part of the state and highs in the upper 80s again.

As the high expands, dry air, and sunshine will lead to slowly increasing temps to near 90 on Friday. We will stay near 90 on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. We will see the high slowly losing its lock on the area on Sunday and Monday leading to a few more clouds and highs in the upper 80s still.

Clouds will increase late on Monday, and a weak front looks to drop south by early to middle of next work week, that could bring cooler more seasonal temps behind it.

-Dave