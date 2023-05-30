QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 86

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 63

Wednesday: Sunny sky, high 87

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 88

Friday: Sunny, hotter, high 90

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Our very hot pattern continues today, and for most of the extended. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s for Central Ohio. Humidity is starting to get slightly sticky across parts of the area. Wind speeds will be light. We will be dry for the most part, other than the chance for a very isolated, pop-up shower. This will be a possibility most of the extended with this strong daytime heating.

For Wednesday, expect sunshine, and highs warming a degree or two, into the upper 80s. Winds still remain light, and humidity comfortable to slightly sticky.

The warming trend continues from there. We add another degree or so going into Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Once again an isolated pop-up is a possibility, but mainly dry overall.

Temperatures warm up near 90 for Friday, which would mark our first 90 degree day of 2023! It will be a hot one to end the workweek.

Our mainly dry pattern continues into the first weekend of June, with highs sticking in the upper 80s with sunshine for Saturday and Sunday.

-McKenna