QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 88

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 68

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 90

Wednesday: PM rain & storms, high 86

Thursday: Sct’d showers, high 75

Friday: Clearing clouds, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We’ve got a beautiful forecast ahead on this Memorial Day, and a great day to be outside as we honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Also marking the unofficial start of summer, temperatures will be rather summer-like, topping out in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. We will be a bit breezy at times this afternoon, but we remain dry.

High pressure continues to dominate the forecast as we head into Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and daytime highs topping out right near 90, so about 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

As we head into the middle of the workweek, our weather pattern shifts as a cold front approaches. We start Wednesday off dry, but by the afternoon, we’ll be tracking our next round of rain and thunderstorms. Currently our forecast area is under a marginal to slight risk for severe weather for Wednesday. Daytime highs will top out in the middle 80s.

As the cold front clears the region, it knocks temperatures back down into the mid 70s for Thursday, with scattered showers throughout the day.

While the Memorial Tournament may start off with some scattered showers, it’s not a washout. By Friday, we’ll see clearing clouds and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

For Saturday and Sunday, we’ll see the return of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

-McKenna