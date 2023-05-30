QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 63

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 88

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 89

Friday: Sunny, hot, high 91

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening,

Today marks the 10th straight day of rain free weather in Columbus, the longest of the year, and also today ended up being the hottest day of the year (again). We will have slightly warmer temps every afternoon for the rest of the work week. Clear skies will allow temps to drop to the upper 50s to lower 60s tonight.

We will see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday again. Less clouds are expected as we slowly transition away from having an influence from the low off to our southeast off the east coast. High pressure will grow across our area for the rest of the work week. While a few isolated heat of the day showers will pop along the edges of this, I think with the high overhead, we will remain hot.

This “ring of fire” pattern will keep our area dry with showers to the west/southwest near Indiana & Kentucky, but hot temps rising from upper 80s Wednesday & Thursday, and into the lower 90s for Friday and Saturday. The high will gradually weaken into Sunday and next week. This means a few more clouds on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

Monday we will see clouds increase, and it does appear a weak disturbance will slide down Monday night with isolated showers possible overnight. This will in no way be the kind of rain we will need to make up for the 16 days straight of dry weather we will have up to this point. The disturbance will bring slightly cooler, more seasonal temps by next Tuesday with highs back into the lower 80s.

-Dave