Hot & dry finish to Summer

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear skies, low 61

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 86

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 88

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 90

Sunday: Few clouds, rain at night, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

It has been a quiet day with not a lot of clouds, skies will remain mostly clear and very dry tonight with lows in the middle 50s to near 60 in the city. Thursday will be a repeat of Wednesday with lots of sunshine and highs in the middle 80s.

Temps will start a bit warmer for Friday and the weekend, and the highs will be a bit warmer as well, as readings with climb into the upper 80s on Friday under mostly sunny skies. This should yield temps in the lower to middle 80s at kick-off Friday night.

Saturday will be our hottest day of the rest of summer, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 90. Sunday will be a degree cooler with some more clouds, but still hot. Sunday night a chance of showers and maybe a rumble of thunder as a cold front approaches.

This will give us a chance of showers on Monday, before dropping temps closer, but still above normal around 80. Tuesday and Wednesday will see the return of the warm and dry pattern with highs in the lower 80s and mostly sunny skies for the first two full days of Autumn.

-Dave