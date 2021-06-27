Hot, breezy weekend in Columbus, central Ohio, isolated storms northwest

Expect another breezy and muggy day with a mix of sun and clouds, but more cloud cover across southeast Ohio, where low-level moisture will be increasing.

A few widely scattered late afternoon showers and storms will develop in northwest Ohio closer to a frontal boundary and deeper moisture off to the northwest. Coverage will be very spotty, so most of your outdoor plans are fine, although keep an eye on the sky north of U.S. 30 and west of I-71 y for pop-up storms.

Temperatures will be very warm, with highs approaching 90, coupled with high humidity, raising the heat index into the low 90s.

A persistent corridor of heavy rain and thunderstorms from St. Louis to Indianapolis, Toledo, and Detroit has brought repeated rounds of showers and storms, focused along a nearly stationary frontal zone, which is blocked to the east by a Bermuda High.

A series of low-pressure waves will travel from the southern Plains to the Upper Great Lakes, initially pushing a frontal boundary a little farther north of Lake Erie. This will diminish the threat of rain for several days across the Buckeye State.

The weather will become more active next week when the frontal boundary edges eastward. Episodic showers and storms will result in more cloud cover and a gradual lowering in temperatures midweek, with highs falling back to the low to mid-80s.

Forecast