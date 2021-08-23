Hot and sunny start to the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Sunshine, moderately humid. High 90

Tonight: Mainly clear, muggy morning. Low 69

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and sticky. High 92

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, chance of storms. High 93

Thursday: Hazy, humid, chance of showers and storms. High 91

Friday: Chance for showers and storms, warm & humid. High 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

We’re starting off the week with plenty of sunshine, but another round or rain and thunderstorms will build in midweek alongside increasing heat and humidity.

High pressure is in charge across the area which means plenty of sunshine and a fast climb on the thermometer. Today highs will top off around 90 degrees, but feel more like the low to mid 90s when you factor in the humidity.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky with a light wind. Warm, muggy conditions will stick around as well as temperatures only bottom out around 70 degrees.

Hot, muggy conditions will continue Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will start off in the low 70s then reach a high in the low to mid 90s. By Wednesday, the heat index will rise to the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

Rain showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast for the second half of the week as a cold front approaches the area. While it won’t help to drop our temperature much, it will bring a daily chance for rain and storms, especially in the afternoon.

Have a great day!

-Liz