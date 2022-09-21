QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hot, breezy, PM storms, high 90

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 61

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 68

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 66

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 71

Sunday: Showers later, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the early morning hours off with a cluster of storms moving through the area, mainly tapering off by the morning commute. On the backend of this, we’ll see some clearing, and a strong southerly breeze. Those two things will allow us to heat up BIG TIME this afternoon, sending our daytime highs into the low 90s, but feeling even hotter with increased humidity.

As we head toward the evening commute timeframe, we’ll be tracking additional showers and storms developing, first in our northwestern counties, then tracking southeast. We will have the potential for a few strong to severe storms this evening, with wind damage being the primary threat. However, as outlined for tomorrow with the possibility of some of the supercell storms late in the hot day, is an isolated spin up tornado. That risk is quite low, but it isn’t zero. Currently the Storm Prediction Center has the northern half of the state, including Columbus, under a “slight” risk for severe weather, which is a 2 on a scale of 1-5.

That activity tapers off early into Thursday morning, then we’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight, and a steep drop in temperatures on the heels of a cold front. By Thursday afternoon, daytime highs will only top out in the mid to upper 60s.

We’ll see a similar day on tap for Friday, with mainly sunny skies and highs only reaching the middle 60s.

We warm up slightly for the weekend, looking at partly sunny skies Saturday and highs in the lower 70s. For Sunday we’ll see seasonable temperatures, in the middle 70s, with a few showers moving in later in the day.

-McKenna