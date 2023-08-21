Our warming trend continues into the new work week. Temperatures across central Ohio will continue to rise to the upper 80s/low 90s Monday afternoon. Sunshine will continue to stick around for the most part.

The rise in humidity levels and temperatures will continue to the raise in the heat index. Temperatures this afternoon will feel like the mid to upper 90s. Adding to the heat and humidity, another round of wildfire smoke coming from Canada will move into central Ohio late Monday night. This plume will help create hazy skies through at least early Wednesday morning.

By the middle of the week there is a little break from the high heat indices. We are also tracking the chance for rain showers and a rumble of thunder or two on Wednesday. Small rain chances will continue through the end of the work week.

Thursday will be he roughest day of the week as for as heat is concerned. Air temperatures will reach the mid 90s with the heat index making is feel like the triple digits.

Relief will be on the way by the weekend. A cold front will pass through Friday into Saturday knocking down our temperatures well below average for this time of year. Drier air will also push in making it feel like a nice autumn day. Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny and comfortable.

-Bryan

Forecast

Today: Hot & humid. High 90

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 68

Tuesday: More sunshine. High 88 (68)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated storms. High 89 (71)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot & sticky. High 94 (75)

Friday: Partly cloudy, pop-up storms. High 91 (69)

Saturday: Clearing skies and cooler. High 80 (60)

Sunday: Partly sunny and comfortable. High 80 (59)