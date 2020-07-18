Hot and steamy going into the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Mostly sunny early, partly cloudy late, high 95

Tonight: Warm & muggy, low 74

Sunday: Partly cloudy, storms late evening to overnight, high 96

Monday: Chance of storms, high 94

Tuesday: Scat’d storms and showers, high 91

Wednesday: Showers & storms, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

More heat and humidity are on the way this weekend ahead of an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Today with high pressure in charge, it’s going to be a warm, sunny day. Highs today will jump back into the low to mid 90s, but feel more like mid to upper 90s. Most of Central Ohio will stay dry today, but there is a chance for some showers and thunderstorms to fire off to the south.

Overnight, high pressure will continue to dominate our forecast as it slides to the southeast. We’ll stay under a mostly clear sky as temperatures slowly drop to the mid 70s.

This warmer start to Sunday morning will lead to higher dew points and higher humidity. High temperatures will top off in the mid 90s, but feel closer to 100 degrees. So, especially if you will be outside tomorrow, remember to drink plenty of water, take breaks when you need to and wear light, loose fitting clothing to help with this extreme heat.

As a front moves into the northern part of the state Sunday night, we’ll see an increasing chance for showers and storms.

Monday, we’ll continue to see highs reach the mid 90s, but feel closer to 95-100 degrees. Thanks to this same front, we’ll see not only the heat, but a chance for thunderstorms as well.

Thanks to more clouds and the chance for showers, temperatures won’t be quite as hot on Tuesday, but will still climb to around 90 degrees.

Wednesday into Wednesday night, we will see an even greater chance for shower and thunderstorms as an area of low pressure builds into the Great Lakes. The cold front attached to this system will push down into Ohio and give us a widely scattered chance for thunderstorms.

By the end of the week, this front will move out and we’ll be left with drier conditions.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz