Hot and steamy end to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, storms late evening to overnight, high 95, heat index 100-105°

Tonight: Showers & storms, low 75

Monday: Chance of storms, high 92

Tuesday: Scat’d storms and showers, high 91

Wednesday: Showers & storms, high 89

Thursday: Showers ending, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

A heat advisory will be in effect today from noon until 8 p.m. Heat index values during this time will reach 100-105 degrees. If you have to be outside, make sure that you are taking safety precautions like drinking plenty of water reducing strenuous activity, finding shade or air conditioning, taking breaks when needed and wearing light, loose fitting clothing.

As high pressure moves out, we’ll welcome more heat, humidity & the chance for storms to end the week.

We’re off to a warm and muggy start to the day. Temperatures this morning will only fall to the mid 70s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

After a mostly sunny morning, we’ll see clouds build in ahead of a front which will bring afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will quickly jump into the mid 90s, but feel closer to 100-105. This is thanks to a rise in dew point to the low to mid 70s, which in tern raises our humidity.

While heat and humidity will contribute to some afternoon showers and thunderstorms, most of the storms will move in this evening and overnight with a front.

Even with showers and thunderstorms, it’ll be another muggy night. Low temperatures by Monday morning will only fall to the mid 70s.

The placement of the front that’s sliding through tonight will determine how great our chance for storms is as we start off the week.

Monday and Tuesday will follow the trend of heat, humidity and storms in the headlines. Monday’s highs will climb to the mid 90s, before topping off around 90 degrees for the rest of the week.

By Wednesday, another front will move through. This will help to clear out the chance for thunderstorms by the end of the week.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz