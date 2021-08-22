Hot and muggy, with spotty midweek storms

High pressure will bring sunshine, with muggy conditions and some puffy clouds, which is typical for late August. A weak cold front will approach western Ohio late in the day and fizzle, as will any spotty showers.

There could an isolated shower or storm early in the week due to the heat and humidity, but rain chances will be marginal, with little in the way of weather disturbances capable of triggering thunderstorms. High temperatures will climb well into the low 90s under a ridge of high pressure aloft and hot air. A weak cold front will approach from the northwest later in the week, bringing a better chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms Wednesday through Friday.

The weather will remain hot and sticky through next weekend, as successive cold fronts stall and wash out over the Great Lakes and northern Ohio running into a dominant ridge of high pressure.

  • Sunday: Partly cloudy, late-day storm west. High 90Tonight: Patchy clouds, muggy. Low 70
  • Monday: Sunny. High 90
  • Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid. High 92 (70)
  • Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, few storms. High 90 (72)
  • Thursday: Some sun, scattered showers, storms. High 90 (72)
  • Friday: Hot, humid, pop-ups. High 89 (71)
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot. High 89 (69)

