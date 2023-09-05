QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, 92

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated rain chance, (70)

Wednesday: Chance for scattered t-storms, 88 (68)

Thursday: Chance for rain and cooler, 83 (63)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, 78 (60)

Saturday; Clouds start to clear, 75 (58)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Hot and humid weather is expected to stick around central Ohio this Tuesday. This will be the last day for a while that temperatures are expected to reach the 90 degree mark. High will be in the low 90s with a heat index making it feel like the mid 90s. Skies will stay partly cloudy the rest of the day and into the afternoon.

Tonight there is a very isolated chance of a quick stray shower, but most will primarily see partly cloudy skies and a very muggy night. Lows will be very warm, only falling to 70 degrees. By the morning everything is still mainly quiet.

A cold front is moving closer to central Ohio, and by Wednesday will see the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms increasing. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 80s. Rain chances are going to increase the further into the day we go, peaking overnight into Thursday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to last through late Thursday into early Friday morning. Friday and the weekend are shaping up to be fantastic. Clouds will start to clear, humidity will decrease, and it will feel a lot more seasonal. Saturday’s home opener for the Buckeyes will see fantastic conditions.

-Bryan