Hot and humid Fourth of July in Columbus, central Ohio

High pressure over the Tennessee Valley will promote sunny skies and a warm westerly flow, drawing more humid air into Ohio. Highs will top out in the upper 80s. An isolated shower is possible in southern Ohio this evening, dissipating quickly around sunset.
Hot and humid conditions will be prevalent to start the week, with widely scattered storms possible in the afternoon and evening, becoming more numerous Wednesday into Thursday, when a cold front arrives.
Drier weather returns briefly Friday, before another cold front brings rain Saturday.
Tropical Storm Elsa
Tropical Storm Elsa (60 mph) passed south of Jamaica and will make a landfall in western Cuba, the track toward the Gulf coast of Florida Tuesday and along the Eastern Seaboard midweek.
Forecast
- Independence Day: Partly sunny, very warm, more humid. High 89
- Tonight: Few clouds, sticky. Low 70
- Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. High 93
- Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot, isolated storm p.m. High 93 (71)
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, storms p.m. High 90 (71)
- Thursday: Showers, few storms, cooler. High 82 (68)
- Friday: Mostly sunny. High 85 (66)
- Saturday: Showers, storm likely. High 83 (67)