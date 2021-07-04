Hot and humid Fourth of July in Columbus, central Ohio

High pressure over the Tennessee Valley will promote sunny skies and a warm westerly flow, drawing more humid air into Ohio. Highs will top out in the upper 80s. An isolated shower is possible in southern Ohio this evening, dissipating quickly around sunset.

Hot and humid conditions will be prevalent to start the week, with widely scattered storms possible in the afternoon and evening, becoming more numerous Wednesday into Thursday, when a cold front arrives.

Drier weather returns briefly Friday, before another cold front brings rain Saturday.

Tropical Storm Elsa

Tropical Storm Elsa (60 mph) passed south of Jamaica and will make a landfall in western Cuba, the track toward the Gulf coast of Florida Tuesday and along the Eastern Seaboard midweek.

Forecast