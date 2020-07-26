Hot and humid end to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 92

Tonight: Mostly clear, low

Monday: Partly cloudy, scat’d p.m. storms, high 91

Tuesday: Shower & storms, high 86

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 87

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

We’re wrapping up the weekend with sunshine and higher humidity ahead of the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

With high pressure still in charge, we’re waking up to a mostly clear sky and light breeze. Early morning lows are in the upper 60s, which is almost 5 degrees above normal.

Thanks to plenty of afternoon sunshine, it’ll be another fast climb up to around 90 degrees. One difference compared to yesterday will be not only a slight rise in temperatures, but our dew point temperatures as well. Thanks to mid 60 dew points, we’ll feel more sticky outside and have a heat index making it feel more like it’s in the mid to upper 90s.

As high pressure slides to the east tonight, we’ll see a few passing clouds and a light breeze out of the southwest. Lows will be on the high side and only fall to the low to mid 70s.

After a warm, muggy start to the workweek, a cold front will start to move into the area Monday. This will give us an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon through Tuesday. Despite the chance for rain, it’ll be a hot start to the week with highs again topping off in the upper 90s.

After the cold front moves out on Tuesday, we’ll see a much more seasonal rest of the week. Lows will fall to the mid 60s, and highs will top off in the mid 80s.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz