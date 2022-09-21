QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, hot, strong storms late, high 90, heat index 95

Tonight: Thunderstorms, some could be severe, clearing later, low 61

Thursday: Clearing, breezy, much cooler, high 68

Friday: Sunny & brisk, high 66

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 72

Sunday: Partly sunny, then chance for afternoon showers, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon & happy Wednesday!

It’s going to be a warm and muggy day ahead of a cold front that will bring strong storms followed by a drastic drop in temperatures.

This afternoon we’ll stay ahead of a cold front. This will usher in warm and moist air out of the southwest. High temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees, but feel closer to the mid 90s. Clouds will also build in as the front approaches thanks to the rise in moisture ahead of the risk for storms.

Thunderstorms chances will increase this evening and overnight as the front moves though. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts as the main threat. We will also see a small end threat for hail and rotation that could lead to a tornado, so it will be important to stay weather aware.

Tonight, storms will start to taper off by around 2 a.m., and be followed by a northwesterly shift in wind. Temperatures will slowly fall to around 60 degrees.

Tuesday, we officially flip the calendar over to fall with the equinox at 9:04 p.m., this is fitting because it will be the start of a stretch of days feathering a fall-like chill. We’ll see start the day with some left over clouds, but cooler and drier air moving in from the northwest will aid in clearing out the clouds. It will be on the breezy side with gusts around 25 mph at times, which will keep temperatures only reaching a high in the upper 60s, which is almost 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

As high pressure moves in, clouds will clear out Thursday night and Friday. This will give us a chilly start to the day with lows in the 40s, the Friday’s highs only rebounding to the mid 60s.

We’ll see a few more clouds this weekend with temperatures dropping to the 50s at night and 70s in the afternoon, which is much more normal for this time of year. These clouds will be ahead of another system that brings back the chance for rain Sunday afternoon.

Have a great day!

-Liz