Holiday weekend with above normal temps, sunshine

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 43

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 54

Saturday: Clearing skies, high 47

Sunday: Partly cloudy, rain overnight into Monday, high 42

Monday: Rain likely, wet snow at night, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thanksgiving & Good Thursday Night,

It has been a very cloudy, but mild day today with temps topping off in the middle 50s today. We will see mainly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the lower 40s. Friday should be a mainly cloudy day as well with a few more breaks in the clouds and highs in the mid 50s again.

Saturday a weak frontal boundary will slide through before daybreak, this will bring in clearing skies, and cooler, more seasonal temps in the upper 40s. The 2nd half of the weekend appears to remain semi-mild in the lower 50s with a good deal of sunshine.

Next week gets quite interesting, we will see rain moving up into our area overnight Sunday night into Monday. It will start as rain showers before daybreak, and will remain as cold rain on Monday with highs in the lower 40s. Monday evening we will see colder air working in, and this will bring a change to rain showers and wet snow flakes.

On Tuesday the low works east, but with the moisture and cold air wrapped around the low, we will see scattered snow showers throughout the day on Tuesday, with highs only in the lower to middle 30s, it will be a chilly start to December.

Wednesday the low will push east and on the backside we will have breezy conditions and some flurries with highs in the upper 30s. A mix of clouds will be expected on Thursday next week with highs still below normal in the upper 30s.

-Dave