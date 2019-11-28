Holiday remains cloudy ahead of wet weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 43

Saturday: Rain & chilly, high 42

Sunday: Early showers, midday drying and breezy, rain at night, high 51

Monday: AM showers possible, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night & Happy Thanksgiving,

After an eventful day on Wednesday, today things really settled down, but also stayed on the chilly side as numbers struggled to near 40. We will continue to see cloudy skies tonight and temps that will slowly fall back into the lower 30s to near 30 on Friday morning.

Friday should be mainly cloudy as temps will push back up into the lower 40s during the afternoon. Friday night rain will move right back into our area with temps falling into the middle 30s.

On the front side of this moisture it is possible west/northwest that we could have a bit of light sleet mixed with the rain to start, but as warmer air aloft works in, it will all change to cold rain showers. Temps on Saturday will only climb to the lower 40s as the warm front will stay south.

Some of the rain this weekend could be moderate to heavy at times. Sunday will be a tricky planning day, as showers will be possible early, then some drying by midday, and then the back side of the system will come in late with a chance of showers again.

Highs on Sunday will reach into the lower 50s early, and then fall during the day with breezy conditions. Sunday night temps will fall into the middle 30s, with light showers continuing into early Monday morning.

Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. We will see mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s. Wednesday a weak system will slip through bringing isolated showers and highs in the lower 40s. Partly cloudy skies will resume on Thursday with highs in the middle 40s.

-Dave