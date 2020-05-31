Hint of fall in the air this weekend in central Ohio

Breaking News
Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Ohio

A northwesterly flow of cool, dry Canadian air is bringing a touch of fall on the last weekend of May. High temperatures topped out in the mid- to upper 60s under bright, sunny skies, 10 degrees below normal for May 31.

Tonight will be rather cool for the first morning in June, with lows in the mid- to upper 40s. High pressure will drift farther east on Monday. A disturbance dropping southeast Monday night will bring a few showers overnight that will move off shortly after daybreak on Tuesday. 

The weather will turn summer-like this week, with warm and moderately humid conditions, and the usual scattered afternoon and evening storm, typical of June.

A cold front will cross the state late Wednesday, but stall out Thursday, keeping the pattern unsettled with showers and storms until the weekend, when front pushes 

Forecast

Tonight: Cool evening breeze, clear and cool. Low 46

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 73 

Tuesday: Early shower, sun, warmer. High 84 (62)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm, humid, scattered storms. High 87 (69)

Thursday: Clouds and sun, few showers, storms. High 83 (68)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 83 (65)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 83 (66)

