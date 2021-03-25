High winds overnight, rain showers, & storms on the way

HIGH WIND WARNINGS & WIND ADVISORIES IN EFFECT:

Starting tonight at 10pm until 10am on Friday for most of our counties.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers, storms, quite windy at times, low 48

Friday: Very windy start, becoming breezy with some clearing later, high 58

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 70

Sunday: Early morning showers with front, clearing high 59

Monday: Mostly sunny, seasonal, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

Weather Alert Day continues as we will see our first round of rain showers lifting north out of our area before sunset. A second round of showers and storms will arrive after sunset tonight, and this could contain a few storms that could be strong to severe. The main threat with these storms will be strong damaging winds, although a brief isolated spin up tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

After midnight we will have some additional storms working through the area for another hour or two, and then then storms should push east out of our area with some lagging showers for a couple more hours. Winds will really pick up as we head into daybreak on Friday.

Expect winds to start out of the southeast at 15-25mph, but increase out of the west later tonight at 15-30, with gusts pushing 45-60mph. This will make for a difficult travel morning on Friday for high profile vehicles. Winds will gradually decrease through the day on Friday with skies slowly thinning out. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Winds relax, skies clear late Friday night with lows in the lower 40s. Saturday will see mostly sunny skies and a warm day again ahead of our next cold front with highs near 70. Rain will return overnight Saturday night and into early Sunday morning with the front. Temps will get back into the upper 50s on Sunday with clearing skies.

Monday will be our coolest, but most seasonal day, with highs in the middle 50s with tons of sunshine. We will have a few more clouds on Tuesday with highs in the middle 60s. Our next front approaches on Wednesday with rain showers, which will move out early Thursday morning. Behind the front, it will feel like early March instead of early April with highs in the upper 40s.

-Dave