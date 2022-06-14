QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing clouds, hot, humid, high 94 (feels like 107)

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 76

Wednesday: Hot & steamy, high 96 (feels like 106)

Thursday: PM rain & storms, hot, high 93 (feels like 100)

Friday: Clearing, little milder, high 86

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Tuesday!

As a warm front lifts across the area, we’ll stay dry as heat and humidity move in.

Heat warnings & heat advisories are in effect for most of the area until 7-8 p.m., then a heat watch will take over which will likely become a heat warning again tomorrow.

This heat warning is for temperatures climbing into the 90s with a heat index value between 100-110° this afternoon. Today, high temperatures in Columbus will climb up toward 94 degrees which would tie the daily record set in 1994. Wednesday, we will be in record range again. The record to beat is 96 degrees set in 1987.

Heat and humidity will continue Thursday as a cold front starts to move in from the west. Highs will again be in record range, climbing to the mid 90s. I think we’ll just barley miss the daily record of 96 degrees because clouds will build in through the afternoon ahead of some showers and thunderstorms.

Dry, warm conditions will be in the forecast on Friday as highs reach the mid 80s.

Just in time for the weekend, big changes will move into Central Ohio. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Saturday & Sunday with high temperatures comfortably reaching highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great day!

-Liz