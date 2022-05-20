QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, breezy, very warm, low 70

Saturday: Partly cloudy, few isolated pop-ups late, high 89

Sunday: Showers & am storms, partly sunny later, daytime high 69

Monday: Mixed clouds, high 69

Tuesday: Chance pm rain, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

After a very bumpy start to the day today, with a complex of rain and storms pushing across our area. This produced a lot of lightning, and heavy rainfall. The rest of the day was followed by very very muggy weather with lots of low clouds robbing many of us from near 90 degree heat.

Skies will clear tonight, but fog does not appear to be a big concern as winds should stay up in the breezy range, but we will still have a very warm and muggy night with lows near 70 tonight (1 degree short of the record for Saturday for the warmest low). We will see a hotter and muggy day on Saturday.

Temps will surge into the upper 80s with more sunshine on Saturday. It appears late day we will see a line of pop-up showers and storms starting in the northwest part of the state. Some of these storms could produce some strong gusty winds late in the day Saturday. Saturday night we will have increased chances of showers and storms with the slow moving cold front.

Temps will still be in the lower 70s by midnight on Sunday, with storms possible into Sunday morning with the cold front pushing across our area. Rain showers will be possible into the early afternoon on Sunday with daytime highs in the upper 60s. Clouds will be mixed for a cool start to the work week Monday with highs in the upper 60s again.

Tuesday we will see a chance of showers with a warm front later in the day and highs back to normal in the middle 70s. Rain and storms will ramp back up for Wednesday as the warm moist air will surge ahead of our next cold front. Temps will be close to 80 on Wednesday even with storms around.

Thursday on the backside of this system, an unsettled pattern will persist and keep rain showers and possible storms around for Thursday with highs in the middle 70s. Showers will linger into Friday for at least the first half of the day with highs in the lower 70s.

-Dave