QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few showers early, mostly cloudy, low 34

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, high 39

Thursday: Wintry mix to cold rain, high 38

Friday: Early AM light wintry mix, high 33

Saturday: Clearing skies, chilly, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a record setting day again for rainfall. It has been the 2nd time in a week, and the third time this month for record rainfall/melted water. Right now, we are sitting the in the top 8 wettest Februarys on record. Tonight, a few isolated showers will be possible early, but expect mostly cloudy skies overnight. Temps will fall back into the lower to middle 30s.

On Wednesday we will remain mostly cloudy, with temps barely climbing into the upper 30s for highs with breezy conditions. Temps will remain near normal (in the upper 20s) on Wednesday night, but I do expect that we are going to have moisture moving up from the southwest and this will have a wintry mix moving into our area to start Thursday. Which will be very light early, but will pick up by midday.

Thursday temps will warm up into the upper 30s, with the precip. type changing back to cold rain showers as the temps increase. Highs on Thursday will remain in the middle 30s nearly 8 degrees off the normal for this time of the year. Expect light rain showers to change back to a light wintry mix overnight Thursday night and into Friday before ending on Friday morning. Temps on Friday will be chilly, only topping in the lower 30s.

The weekend will start with some clearing on Saturday, but highs only in the middle 30s. On Sunday we will have a mix of clouds, and can’t rule out some scattered flurries as a weak frontal boundary will slide south towards our area. This will allow a reinforcing shot of cold air to pour back down into our area.

Temps will fall back into the middle to lower teens to start the work week on Monday. Highs will only be in the upper 20s with mostly sunny skies. Cold high pressure will be in command on Tuesday with temps going from the upper teens in the morning to the upper 30s late in the day.

-Dave