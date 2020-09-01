Here comes the rain, storms, and a cold front ahead of the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain with some rumbles, low 71

Wednesday: Rain likely, some storms, high 83

Thursday: On & off showers, few storms ahead of cold front, high 83

Friday: Clearing skies, cooler, high 76

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a mild, but very muggy day today. We have been ahead of rain and storms today which have formed out to our west. We have decent instability to our west, but as this line approaches tonight we will have a bit more stable air in our area. The biggest threat could be some heavy rain showers overnight with some lightning.

Right now it appears showers and storms will be around for the morning commute on Wednesday with temps starting in the lower 70s early in the morning on Wednesday and then the storms will thin a bit in coverage from mid-morning to mid afternoon. This will allow our temps to climb back to the lower to middle 80s, before storm chances ramp back up later Wednesday.

The biggest threat from the storms on Wednesday will be heavy rain and lightning, while it is possible that one or two storms could have gusty winds, it appears a low chance. Wednesday night rain and storms ramp back up in coverage overnight.

Thursday we will have showers and some storms early, then we should see some breaks in the action by midday, and then storms later in the evening and night as the cold front blasts through. Highs will top on Thursday in the lower 80s.

Friday skies will continue to clear with cooler temps and highs only in the middle 70s. I expect that we will see more clearing by late day. This will set up temps to fall to the lower 50s in town and the metro, and upper 40s possible outside of town. The weekend starts with sunshine Saturday and highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday will see a good deal of sunshine early, but with clouds later in the day with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday night clouds will really increase with lows in the lower 60s. Our rain chances look to return later on Labor Day Monday with highs in the upper 70s. Expect rain showers around again on Tuesday as a lazy cold front works through our area.

-Dave