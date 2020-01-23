Here comes the rain… for the 5th straight weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy early, rain showers later, low 35

Friday: On & off rain showers, high 44

Saturday: Chance showers, few snow showers possible, high 40

Sunday: Few flakes real early, cloudy, high 39

Monday: Cloudy, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

As expected it has been a cloudy day today with temps running about 7 degrees or so above normal. Temps will remain seasonally mild tonight with lows dropping into the middle 30s with cloudy skies.

Rain showers will move in mainly after midnight from the west and southwest and will make for a wet morning commute on Friday. Friday will feature rain showers on and off through the day with temps warming into the middle 40s. In fact, temps will start back close to 40 by sunrise, so temps will actually creep up into the middle 40s.

Friday night we will have some scattered rain showers with a few flurries possible too later, lows in the middle 30s. Temps will only climb a few degrees on Saturday to near 40 with scattered rain showers and a few snows showers possible, with the best chance later on the backside of this system.

Sunday will have a few flakes possible mainly before sunrise, otherwise temps will climb to the upper 30s to near 40. We will see cloudy skies on Sunday.

Monday & Tuesday will be rather cloudy as well with temps in the lower 40s to near middle 40s by Tuesday. Wednesday we should have a bit more sunshine peeking through and highs in the middle 40s.

Our next chance after of rain will come around on Thursday with highs in the lower 40s.

-Dave