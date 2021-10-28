QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers increase, low 55

Friday: Rain showers likely, high 61

Saturday: On & off rain, high 57

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 60

Monday: Few clouds, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a mild day today with highs in the middle 60s, however, we are now watching rain well out ahead of a low moving into our area from the southwest this evening. This will make for temps near 60 at sunset with rain showers moving northeast into our area. Overnight expect rain to pick up in coverage with many areas picking up a 1/2 inch to inch plus of rainfall by daybreak.

Temps will start quite warm on Friday in the middle 50s nearly 15 above normal and a top 5 warmest start for the date. But with the low slowly churning to our west and moving closer to our area, we will see cloudy skies with rain to rain showers during the day with rain picking up again later. I expect highs barely above 60, and numbers will fall back into the middle to lower 50s during the FFN week 1 of playoffs.

Saturday will start off wet, with showers tapering down for a bit during the morning and then picking up again in waves as the low finally moves across our area and will move to the east by Saturday night, this means wet weather for Saturday & Saturday evening, with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday expect mainly cloudy skies early, but clearing a bit later in the day. For the Halloween Trick or Treaters, this will not be as warm as this evening, but will be drier with highs on Sunday around 60, and will fall into the upper to middle 50s during the ToT hours.

A weak dry cold front will push through overnight into Monday, this will give us a few clouds on Monday with highs in the upper 50s. A brief shot of rain moves through Monday overnight into Tuesday. Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.

We will stay in the upper 40s for highs on Wednesday and Thursday with a few showers returning by later next week. Morning lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s by Wednesday and Thursday mornings, possibly giving more of us a chance of our first frost/freeze of the season, which is late.

-Dave