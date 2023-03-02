WIND ADVISORY & FLOOD WATCH FOR FRIDAY:

Flood watches go into effect Friday morning for most of our area through the entire day and evening hours on Friday. We could have many areas that see 1-2″ of rainfall, with some isolated heavier totals near 3″ possible.

Wind Advisories go into effect in the early afternoon on Friday, with winds expected 20-30mph, with gusts to near 50mph possible. This advisory goes until early Saturday morning.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, rain late, low 36

Friday: Rainy, windy, storms possible late, high 54

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 49

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 54

Monday: Clouds increase, warmer, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been another mild day today, with temps running above normal in the lower 50s. Tonight we will watch as showers move into our area toward daybreak on Friday. Most of the night will remain dry, but clouds will increase and southerly flow late will kick temps back up heading toward daybreak.

A pretty potent system will lift north into our area on Friday, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall into our area in a few waves on Friday. The first wave will arrive in the morning during the commute. It will not produce excessive winds, but it will be breezy. It does appear a lull will follow late morning to early afternoon, before another round of showers will arrive by mid afternoon.

Winds will pick up in the afternoon becoming quite breezy to gusty, with the strongest gusts possible by early afternoon through Friday night. Heavier rain will return by mid-afternoon with storms possible by mid afternoon to the evening hours. Some of these storms, especially south could be strong to severe.

The main threat with these storms will be heavy rainfall and gusty winds, but with the proximity to the low, it is possible that we will have to watch for an isolated spin up tornado late in the day in the southern part of the state again.

Friday night, the main threat will be gusty winds and some rain showers, which will taper off overnight as the low pulls away. Temps will remain above normal to start the weekend with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the upper 40s.

We will enjoy more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the middle 50s. Clouds will increase on Monday with highs in the lower 60s. Rain will come in with a front on Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temps will fall back to the upper 40s on Tuesday with early morning showers possible.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we will finally tap into more seasonal midweek weather for the first time in a long time. We will have highs actually below normal for Wednesday and Thursday in the lower to middle 40s with plenty of clouds.

-Dave