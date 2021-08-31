Heavy rains possible overnight for Columbus area, nicer weather coming

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers, few rumbles, heavy rain possible, low 64

Wednesday: Early showers east, some clearing, breezy, high 78

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 78

Friday: Crisp start, mostly sunny, high 79

Saturday: Mostly sunny early, clouds increase late, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a cooler than normal day today, as some very heavy rain fell in parts of our area today. As what is left of Ida continues to churn into our area, we will see lines of slow-moving heavy rainfall into the I-70 corridor.

Expect more solid, but slightly lighter rainfall in the south through the evening and overnight. The problem in this area is the amount of time they see the rainfall, which in total will end up being the highest totals in the south where the flood watches are in effect. Wednesday morning the core of the system will shift more east-northeast.

This means early showers will mainly be in the east to southeast and then move away with mixed clouds for the area and a stronger north-northeast wind picking up through the morning and into the afternoon. This will keep our temps into the upper 70s for highs.

As the system moves away, skies will clear, with temps falling to the upper 50s to mid-50s Thursday morning. The afternoon will be beautiful with highs in the upper 70s with lots of sunshine. Expect an even cooler start on Friday with temps in the lower to middle 50s and highs near 80. Expect temps falling to the 60s for Football Friday Nite.

Temps will start in the lower to middle 50s on Saturday and climb to the lower 80s with clouds slowly increasing on Saturday afternoon. A weak cold front will approach for Sunday early, and this may give us a few showers, but more clouds on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.

Labor Day Monday should see partly cloudy skies, with highs in the lower 80s. We will climb to the middle 80s by next Tuesday with a mix of clouds.

-Dave