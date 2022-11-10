QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, very warm, rain late, low 55

Friday: Rainy day, few rumbles, record rainfall expected, high 62

Saturday: Few showers, mostly cloudy, cold, high 42

Sunday: Partly cloudy, chilly, high 40

Monday: Mostly sunny, cold start, high 41

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It will be a great evening with temps running way above normal this evening through sunset and beyond. In fact temps will fall close to the overnight lows in the middle 50s by midnight tonight. As the moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole moves northward overnight, our temps will start to rise slowly to the upper 50s by daybreak.

Expect clouds to increase ahead of this moisture overnight with rain arriving before daybreak on Friday. This will make for a wet morning commute on Friday with temps in the upper 50s. Numbers will slowly climb to the lower 60s during the afternoon with a chance of a few rumbles of thunder by late morning to early afternoon.

The big issue we will deal with on Friday is the possibility/likely heavy rainfall. The record for the day is only 1.03″ set in 1995, which I expect us to break tomorrow. As the moisture from Nicole moves into our area from the south, and then slows and pivots to the northeast late in the day, this will give us likely many hours of rainfall on Friday.

Rainfall totals should be the lowest in the western portion of the state, further from the core of the low associated with Nicole. To the east and southeast we will have our heaviest rainfall and this could extend up to the I-71 corridor as well. More areas from I-71 and on east will see 1-2″ of rainfall on Friday, with some areas possibly seeing up to 3+ inches where some banding sets up from the remnant system.

In our favor on Friday is the fact that since September 6th we have only picked up 2.22″ of rainfall, and most of the state is under “moderate drought” conditions right now. Many of our creeks, streams, & rivers are running very low to dry in spots. This along with a dry ground should make the ground fairly accepting of the heavy rainfall expected on Friday.

By Friday night the cold front will begin to push all the moisture to our east with light showers working through at times with and behind the front. It does appear our Saturday “high” will occur at midnight with temps still in the upper 40s.

For Football Friday Nite week 3 of the playoffs, showers should be ending near the games, but bundle up for stronger winds, falling temps and occasional light showers as readings will fall into the 40s with chills possible into the 30s.

Saturday a weak disturbance is going to try to work toward our area from the southwest and this may bring a few light showers, cold rain showers through by midday on Saturday. Temps will struggle back from the mid 30s in the morning to the low 40s in the afternoon with chills in the lower to mid 30s all day.

Sunday will be drier but chilly with highs near 40. Clearing will dip temps to the low to mid 20s Monday morning and sunshine should push temps to the lower 40s in the afternoon. Tuesday will be slightly warmer with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s.

We will climb to the mid 40s on Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of clouds and some sunshine.

-Dave