QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers return, some storms late, low 49 (climbing)

Thursday: Rainy, some storms, windy, warm, high 68

Friday: Rainy day, some heavy rain possible, (daytime) high 49

Saturday: T-Storms, windy, partly sunny late, high 64

Sunday: Clearing, nice, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

Cloudy skies, and patchy drizzle with give way to showers this evening, with possible thunderstorms overnight into Thursday morning. Temps will slowly climb overnight into the lower to middle 50s by daybreak on Thursday. Rain and storms will be possible throughout the day in waves on Thursday.

We will have a few lines of heavy rain possible during the mid to late morning, and then again later in the afternoon. With these lines we could have embedded storms as well, especially the late afternoon line which will be a slow moving cold front.

It will be windy through the day on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. It is also possible with the late afternoon storms, that we could have pockets of small hail associated with storms. The other concern is that some of these storms could enhance the already gusty winds.

Behind this line, the winds will shift to more west to northwest, and temps will fall to the lower 50s by midnight early Friday morning, this will be the high temp for Friday. Friday temps will struggle back into the upper 40s with a very small change in temps during the day with cloudy skies and a stalled frontal boundary bringing impulses of moisture of our area.

We will see periods of heavy rainfall on Friday. Friday night more heavy rain is possible, and the front will begin to lift north. At this point we could have a few storms reappearing with temps rising again into Saturday morning. It will turn windy, warm, and at times stormy for Saturday with highs in the middle 60s. Saturday night the weather will finally break, and high pressure will start to build in.

Sunday expect clearing skies, with highs in the upper 50s. We will see clouds increasing on Monday ahead of our next front that will work through Monday night. By the afternoon expect rain to move back in with the front. These showers will end by Monday night, and skies should start to clear on Tuesday. Temps will be back near normal with clearing skies on Tuesday.

We will be back closer to normal on Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 50s with plenty of sunshine.

-Dave