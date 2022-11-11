QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Heavy rain showers, high 62

Tonight: Breezy, rain tapering, low 37

Saturday: Few showers, cold, high 41

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 40

Monday: Cold sunshine, high 41

Tuesday: Few showers, high 41

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

After a stretch of really nice weather across Central Ohio, big changes are on the way to end the workweek and head into the weekend. Temperature-wise on Friday, we will still be pretty mild, with highs topping out in the lower 60s this afternoon. However, we are looking at some heavy rain totals, especially along and southeast of I-71, as we head throughout the day. Our record rainfall for the date is 1.03″ back in 1995, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see us top that today.

Good news is, we do need the rain, with drought conditions in place for most of the state, so the soil should be pretty receptive to all the moisture. We’ll be looking at 1-2″ along I-71, with totals as high as 3″ the farther southeast you get. That rain will taper this evening, right about in time for Football Friday Nite games, but we will be left with soggy ground.

For the weekend, a cold front sweeps through into Saturday morning, dropping our temperatures into the mid 30s overnight. Daytime highs on Saturday only rebound to the lower 40s, with a wind chill, so feeling colder. A weak disturbance will work its way through our area from the southwest, which may bring a few light showers Saturday, with a few flurries possible, especially to the north.

For Sunday, expect a drier day, but a cold day, with temperatures topping out near 40, but once again feeling like the 30s throughout the day.

We stick in the lower 40s to kick off the next work week, with a few showers possible as we head into Tuesday.

-McKenna