Heavy rain ahead of much cooler temperatures

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mainly cloudy, sct’d showers & storms, low 68

Today: Mainly cloudy, on & off rain and a few storms, some heavy rain, high 78

Tonight: Rain showers, 63

Wednesday: Heavy rains possible early, some clearing late, high 77

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 79

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 79

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Tuesday!

Heavy rain and more storms are in the forecast ahead of a much more comfortable end to the week.

Early this morning, we’re still in the familiar pattern of warm, muggy weather and a few pop-ups. Rain today will become more widespread as a cold front moves through and starts to interact with remnant moisture from what was hurricane Ida moving in from the south. The heaviest rainfall will be in southeast Ohio, where up to 2-4″ of rainfall is possible. Because of this, flash flood watches will remain in effect through Wednesday.

Even areas like Columbus will see heavy rainfall, totaling over one inch at times today and tonight. Because of the rain, temperatures will be limited to a high in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, then fall to the mid 60s tonight.

Wednesday, the chance for showers will stick around through the morning. Then, as rain showers start to clear, we’ll be left with a cool northerly breeze gusting up to around 30 mph. Temperatures will again be about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year and only reach the upper 70s.

High pressure will build into the area for the second half of the week. This will help to clear clouds and bring in cooler, drier air. Sunshine, lower humidity and comfortable temperatures will stick around through Labor Day weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz