QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain showers, high 44

Tonight: Heavier showers, windy, low 42

Thursday: Sct’d rain, high 51

Friday: Lt. sct’d mix, clouds, high 40

Saturday: AM flurries, clouds, high 34

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, cold, high 33

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

After a few hours of sunshine yesterday, the gray weather returns, and so does the rain. Starting this morning with some light, scattered activity arriving around the timing of the morning commute, and then arriving in several waves throughout the day. The heaviest showers pick up this evening and overnight, with some periods of heavy downpours. We will also be windy overnight, with gusts as high as about 30 MPH. Highs Wednesday will be in the middle 40s.

That heavy rain continues early Thursday morning, which could lead to standing water in some low lying areas during the AM commute. However, most of that heavy rain will be tapering off around that time, and flooding should not be much of a concern as soil is relatively dry currently. Behind those heavy showers we will see scattered activity the rest of Thursday as that area of low pressure pinwheels through the Midwest. Highs Thursday will be near 50.

For Friday, we will see a few chances for some scattered activity, which may include a bit of a wintry mix both Friday morning, and overnight into Saturday. This will not be heavy activity, but very scattered as that system pulls out of the area. Highs Friday will be near 40.

Parts of the area could see a few flurries Saturday morning with temperatures starting off in the 20s, however, the weekend will be mostly dry, just cold. Highs on Saturday will top out in the middle 30s.

While Sunday will be dry, it will still be fairly cloudy, and we hang onto the cold, with high temperatures topping out in the low to middle 30s.

-McKenna