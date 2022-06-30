High pressure over the Appalachians will circulate a warmer southerly flow into the Ohio Valley, with plenty of sunshine. high shifts east Thursday, readings will top out around 90 degrees.

A few clouds will move in overnight, with higher humidity, keeping early morning lows from falling below 70 Friday.

Indications are for very warm and sticky day Friday for Red, White & Boom. Scattered showers and storms will be around in the afternoon and early evening, but there should be plenty of dry hours with spotty coverage and rain chances diminishing.

A cold front will sag south across Ohio Saturday, with scattered showers and storms especially Saturday afternoon. The front will exit the region early Sunday, with a few lingering showers across the southern part of the state. Slightly cooler and less humid is expected for the latter portion of the weekend.

Heat and humidity will build back Monday, with an isolated shower or storm for the Fourth of July, as temperatures climb back toward 90 degrees. The weather will remain unsettled early next week, with weak disturbances triggering scattered mainly late day showers and storms, and highs in the upper 80s.

Forecast

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High 90

Tonight: Mainly clear, mild. Low 71

Red, White & Boom!: Partly cloudy, muggy, pop-up storms p.m. High 92

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, scattered showers/storms. High 87 (70)

Sunday: More sunshine, showers south. High 87 (66)

Fourth of July: Partly cloudy, warm, sticky, stray storm. High 89 (68)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, few showers. High 89 (70)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, few showers. High 87 (69)