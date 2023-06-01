QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Warm sunshine, high 89

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 62

Friday: Sunny & hot, high 91

Saturday: Few clouds, high 90

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Monday: Slightly cooler, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday morning!

Well, the weather is certainly feeling a lot more “summer-like” for the start of June! Temperatures today will climb to the upper 80s and even the lower 90s across Central Ohio. Dry air will keep our skies clear and sunny.

With June 1st, the Atlantic Hurricane Season also begins. Many forecasts are calling for a near average to slightly below average season. Already, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that only has a 20% chance of development in the next week.

Sunshine continues throughout the weekend. Temperatures will climb to the lower 90s for more of us on Friday. If we do reach those numbers, then it would be the hottest day we have seen so far this year. We get *slightly* cooler for Saturday, but we’re still in the lower 90s.

A dry cold front sweeps through our forecast from the north down through the south over the weekend. While we don’t have the strongest chance of seeing wet weather along the front, we certainly will see some cooler air. Temperatures drop to the mid 80s for Sunday.

For the first full week of June, temperatures will stay in the lower 80s and upper 70s. At the lower end of that range, that puts us around average for this time of year. Sunshine continues to stay steady throughout the week as well.

-Joe