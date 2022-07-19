QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hot, humid, high 88

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 70

Wednesday: Warm & muggy, t-storms later, high 91

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 86

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 89

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chance pop-ups, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Tuesday!

Warmer weather is on the way ahead of the next chance for showers and thunderstorms.

After a foggy start to the day, clouds will keep clearing out this afternoon and we’ll be left with a mostly sunny sky. Sunshine plus a light southerly shift in wind will lead to temperatures climbing into the upper 80s, which is just a couple of degrees above normal for this time of year, and 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Tonight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. But, thanks to a southwesterly breeze, warm and muggy air will keep moving in.

Wednesdays will start off steamy, and temperatures will quickly climb to the low 90s. Thanks to increased humidity, the heat index will make it feel closer to 100 degrees. The heat and humidity will be ahead of a cold front building in. Heat, humidity and the front will contribute to an increasing chance for thunderstorms through the evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. The biggest severe risk will be strong, damaging wind gusts, but we will also be watching for hail and rotation that could lead to a tornado with stronger storms.

Thunderstorms will continue Wednesday night, but wrap up by Thursday morning as the front moves through.

Behind the front, drier and slightly cooler air will start to move in. We’ll be left with sunshine on Thursday and Friday alongside warming temperatures. Highs on Thursday will be near normal and in the mid 80s, then closer to the 90 degree mark Friday and Saturday.

Have a great day!

-Liz