HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL 8 P.M.

A heat advisory remains in effect through early evening, or until cooling showers arrive, with an expected “feels like” temperature rising to between 100 and 105 degrees this afternoon.

The heat dome responsible for sweltering conditions and incredibly high humidity this far north will begin to break down, as a cold front crosses the state ushering in cooler and drier air this weekend.

Temperatures will rise into the low 90s before clouds build up, with a broken line of showers and storms forming and moving quickly east of the I-71 corridor by early evening. Skies will gradually clear overnight, though readings will still be on the warm side near 70 degrees at daybreak.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine and seasonably warm weather Friday, with highs falling back into the mid-80s. High pressure will build over the Great Lakes through the weekend, providing a pleasant northwesterly flow. Highs this weekend will only reach the upper 70s, and morning lows will dip into the pleasant low to mid-50s.

The heat will return next week, with a few storms midweek with another cold front.

Forecast

Thursday: Partly sunny, steamy, few storms east. High 93

Tonight: Gradual clearing. Low 71

Friday: Sunny, not as hot. High 86

Saturday: Sunny, pleasant. High 76 (59)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 79 (53)

Monday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 89 (60)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot. High 95 (69)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, late storm. High 93 (73)