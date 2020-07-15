Heat is here, humidity and storms, some strong possible, arrive Thursday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 71

Thursday: Partly sunny, on & off storms likely, some strong, high 89

Friday: Partly sunny, chance pm storms, high 91

Saturday: Mixed clouds, isolated pm storms, high 92

Sunday: Partly cloudy, pm storms possible, high 94

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It will be a very warm evening and night tonight with temps falling to the upper 70s to mid 70s by midnight with increasing clouds. Temps and humidity will not drop as much tonight as lows will drop to the lower 70s to upper 60s.

We will see isolated showers and a few storms possible by mid morning on Thursday. A weak frontal boundary will be approaching our area on Thursday morning, and some decaying showers and storms will move through early. These should not be able to make it all the way through our area.

As the day heats up, and the areas to the east that do not get the morning showers or storms, could have bit more instability in the afternoon and early evening, that is where our risk of storms will be the highest. At this point, areas near and east of I-71 are under a low (marginal) risk for a few strong to severe storms.

But for areas east (Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum, and Noble counties) are under a slightly higher (slight) risk for severe storms.

The hail risk across the area remains on the low side as well, with the SPC putting our area under a 5% risk for severe hail (1″+ sized). Also there is a very low risk (2%) for a spin up tornado mainly in the northeast part of the state, closer to the low.

By Thursday night the front will start to stall out across our area, and this will swing open the doors for hot and humid weather for the rest of the week, weekend, and early next week.

Friday will see mixed clouds, with a chance of pop-up storms in the heating of the day with highs in the lower 90s. We will have slightly lower chances of storms on Saturday with highs in the lower 90s again.

Sunday will have a few more pm storms, hotter temps in the middle 90s. We will keep storms in the afternoon forecast again on Monday with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

We will see the chance of pm storms in the forecast for Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s. Eventually a secondary push of slightly cooler air will move in by the middle of next work week. This will still keep a chance of showers, mainly in the southern half of the state on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

-Dave