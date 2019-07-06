Spotty showers, relief from humidity arrives tonight

A cold front is slowly pushing southeast of Ohio after sparking a couple of pop-up storms Sunday late afternoon southeast of the I-71 corridor earlier.

Saturday’s downpours were heaviest in Licking County (1-2 inches) and western Pickaway County (1-3 inches), which has been typical of this pattern, with slow-moving cells in a muggy setting.

The humidity will gradually lower overnight, as a northwesterly flows dries things out for a few days.

High pressure over Michigan will provide seasonable summer warmth and more moderate humidity Monday and Tuesday, without the daily storms.

A return flow of moist air could bring a shower or storm late Wednesday, but more likely on Thursday ahead of a cold front. Pleasant weather should return for the start of next weekend for a couple of days, before we warm up again.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, less humid. Low 67

Monday: Partly cloudy, more comfortable. High 83

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 86 (64)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, heating up, isolated late storm. High 89 (68)

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm, sticky, few storms. High 86 (71)

Friday: Sunny, cooler. High 84 (65)

Saturday: Sunny, warm. High 87 (65)

Have a good evening! -Ben