Spotty showers, relief from humidity arrives tonight

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cold front is slowly pushing southeast of Ohio after sparking a couple of pop-up storms Sunday late afternoon southeast of the I-71 corridor earlier.

Saturday’s downpours were heaviest in Licking County (1-2 inches) and western Pickaway County (1-3 inches), which has been typical of this pattern, with slow-moving cells in a muggy setting.

The humidity will gradually lower overnight, as a northwesterly flows dries things out for a few days.

High pressure over Michigan will provide seasonable summer warmth and more moderate humidity Monday and Tuesday, without the daily storms.

A return flow of moist air could bring a shower or storm late Wednesday, but more likely on Thursday ahead of a cold front. Pleasant weather should return for the start of next weekend for a couple of days, before we warm up again.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, less humid. Low 67

Monday: Partly cloudy, more comfortable. High 83

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 86 (64)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, heating up, isolated late storm. High 89 (68)

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm, sticky, few storms. High 86 (71)

Friday: Sunny, cooler. High 84 (65)

Saturday: Sunny, warm. High 87 (65)

Have a good evening! -Ben

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Storm Team 4

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools