QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 68

Tuesday: More sunshine, high 87

Wednesday: PM pop-ups, high 89

Thursday: Hot & sticky, high 95

Friday: Chance T-storms, high 91

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening!

The heat and humidity has settled into Central Ohio for the start of the week! An upper level ridge set up over the Midwest for the week ahead will keep our temperatures well above average.

Humidity does manage to taper away through the midweek. Temperatures won’t be as extreme either. We’re in the mid to upper 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Stray chances for pop-ups move in for the middle of the week.

Thursday will see a dramatic increase in the heat and humidity once again. Temperatures on their own will pump up to the mid 90s. With humidity returning, heat index values will likely push above 100 degrees. Thankfully, we see a big cool down over the weekend.

Several cold fronts will push in from the north on Friday and into Saturday. We don’t see any wet weather come with them, but much cooler air instead. Temperatures will start to fall to the lower 90s by Friday and the lower 80s by Saturday.

This upcoming weekend looks great for Central Ohio. The heat and humidity taper off once again and skies remain sunny. We’re staying on the cooler and comfortable side as we go into next week.

-Joe